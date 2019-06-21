Hannah Green has big early lead at Women’s PGA at Hazeltine

CHASKA, Minn. >> Hannah Green of Australia twice escaped trouble with par saves and shot 3-under 69, setting a daunting target at Hazeltine National with an early four-shot lead at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.
Green thought luck was on her side when she holed a short-sided bunker shot for birdie near the end of her opening round.
Today was even better. She holed a flop shot on No. 12 after hitting into the water to save par, and then got up-and-down from inside the hazard line on the 16th hole for another unlikely par.
She was at 7-under 135, four shots ahead of defending champion Sung Hyun Park (71) among those who played early under a cloud cover.
Nelly Korda was five shots behind after a 70.
