Honolulu firefighters extinguish flames at abandoned Waianae home

The Honolulu Fire Department this morning extinguished a fire at a two-story abandoned home in Waianae.

Around 4:18 a.m. today, HFD responded with 12 units staffed with 41 personnel to the fire at 85-215 McCarthur St. The first unit arrived five minutes later to discover flames and smoke emanating from the building.

Firefighters brought the fire under control at 4:43 a.m. and extinguished the flames at 5:30 a.m.

“There were unconfirmed reports of one adult male in the structure,” said Capt. Kevin Mokulehua in an email. “However, the structure is unstable and unsafe to enter at this time.”

HFD is investigating the cause of the fire and determining the estimated cost of damage.