Man allegedly violates restraining order, assaults woman in Waianae

Honolulu police Friday night arrested a 28-year-old man who allegedly assaulted a 45-year-old woman in Waianae. She had a temporary restraining order against the suspect.

The man violated the restraining order at 5:37 p.m. and was arrested at 10:39 p.m. Friday on suspicion of second-degree assault, violation of a temporary restraining order and for allegedly violating a second temporary restraining order, police said.

No other details were available.