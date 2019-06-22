Suspect displays gun, robs woman in Chinatown

A male stranger approached a 39-year-old woman in Chinatown early this morning, displayed a gun, demanded the woman’s belongings and then fled in a waiting vehicle, police said.
The woman was in Chinatown at 12:40 a.m. when she reported being robbed.
Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation.
No other details were available.
