 Letter: REITs should pay fair share of state taxes
Editorial | Letters

  • Today
  • Updated 8:19 p.m.

This is not about punishing REITs; it’s about having them pay some portion of the costs of operating government in the state where their trophy properties are located, along with everyone else. Read more

