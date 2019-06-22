 Teen pleads guilty to manslaughter in stabbing of Kaneohe Marine
Hawaii News

Teen pleads guilty to manslaughter in stabbing of Kaneohe Marine

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:17 p.m.

A teen who fatally stabbed a Kaneohe Bay Marine during an attack by 15 youths in the early morning hours of Oct. 21, 2017, in Waikiki pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter Friday and will serve no more than 20 years in prison. Read more

