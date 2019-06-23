Beth Chapman in medically induced coma at Queen’s, family says

Beth Chapman has been admitted to Queen’s Medical Center and is in a medically induced coma in the hospital’s intensive care unit, her husband Duane “Dog” Chapman said.

According to a statement late Saturday night from the Chapmans’ publicist, only “immediate family” are being allowed access to the reality television star at this time, with the family asking the general public to “please pray for Beth” while also sending “sincere thanks to everyone for their prayers throughout Beth’s battle with cancer.”

Beth Chapman, 51, was first diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in September 2017, and said in November that the cancer had returned despite surgery to remove it.

In April, she was hospitalized “due to an accumulation of fluid in her lungs” and underwent a procedure to relieve pressure that had built up, according to her family.

The Chapmans first starred in the reality TV series “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” and most recently appeared together in “Dog & Beth: On the Hunt,” both of which were filmed throughout Hawaii, including the couple’s Da Kine Bail Bonds office on Queen Emma Street. That office, along with a storefront for the Dog the Bounty Hunter shop, shut down at the end of January.