Celebrating the LGBTQ with volumes of pride, in history and art

As the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots nears, coffee table books celebrating the LGBTQ community’s history, art and culture are suddenly on offer. The lineup is impressive, both in its scale — there are more books than the eight listed here — and in its sweep, comprising histories of rights, artworks and lovers gained and lost to time.

“We Are Everywhere: Protest, Power, and Pride in the History of Queer Liberation” (Ten Speed Press, $40) by Matthew Riemer and Leighton Brown. An impassioned photographic tour of an ever-changing, increasingly vocal and insistently resilient LGBTQ community and culture.

“The Queeriodic Table: A Celebration of LGBTQ+ Culture” (Summersdale, $13.99) by Harriet Dyer. An easy-to-digest gift book that goes far beyond the abbreviation to explore key vocabulary, figures, historical markers and artistic works.

“Pride: Fifty Years of Parades and Protests From the Photo Archives of The New York Times” (Abrams Image, $24.99). A review of the ways in which the Times has reported on the LGBTQ community over the past half-century.

“Pride: Photographs After Stonewall” (OR Books, paper, $30) by Fred McDarrah. An intimate account of the events of June 28, 1969, and the decades hence, via the lens of The Village Voice’s first picture editor and staff photographer.

“Love and Resistance: Out of the Closet Into the Stonewall Era” (W.W. Norton & Co., $24.95) by Kay Tobin Lahusen, Diana Davies and Jason Baumann. A collection of more than 100 compelling photographs of the LGBTQ revolution.

“Queer X Design” (Black Dog & Leventhal, $24.99) by Andy Campbell. A telling visual tapestry of an emerging LGBTQ language and identity.

“Art & Queer Culture,” (Phaidon, paper, $39.95) by Catherine Lord and Richard Meyer. An expanded reissue of the 2013 LGBTQ fine art canon, much of it benefits from a close read of the fine print, owing to its discrete or symbolic nature.

“Art After Stonewall, 1969-1989” (Rizzoli Electa, $60) by Jonathan Weinberg. Helmed by artist and curator Weinberg, the book is devoted to the two seismic decades after the uprising.