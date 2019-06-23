 Ambassadors of Environment program promotes care for environment
Ambassadors of Environment program promotes care for environment

  • By Cheryl Chee Tsutsumi, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 7:13 p.m.

Available at only three other Ritz-Carlton resorts in Puerto Rico, the Cayman Islands and Santa Barbara, Calif., this hands-on, outdoor education program was developed by Cousteau’s nonprofit Ocean Futures Society “to connect people of all ages with nature and inspire them to protect it … and promote sustainable living in their communities.” Read more

