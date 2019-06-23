Ambassadors of Environment program promotes care for environment

Available at only three other Ritz-Carlton resorts in Puerto Rico, the Cayman Islands and Santa Barbara, Calif., this hands-on, outdoor education program was developed by Cousteau’s nonprofit Ocean Futures Society “to connect people of all ages with nature and inspire them to protect it … and promote sustainable living in their communities.” Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.