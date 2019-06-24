Suspect arrested in burglary of Honolulu school

Police arrested today a 27-year-old man suspected of burglarizing a Honolulu school over the weekend.
The man was identified as a person involved in a burglary at a schoolroom, which had obvious signs of a search, police said.
The burglary occurred sometime after the close of school at 4 p.m. Friday and when the school was reopened 6:50 a.m. Monday.
Police located the suspect and arrested him at 7:37 a.m. today on suspicion of second-degree burglary.
