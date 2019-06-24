Woman escapes from man who assaulted her in Ala Moana area, police say

Honolulu police launched a kidnapping and third-degree sex assault investigation that occurred in the Ala Moana area Sunday night.

Police said a woman reported being kidnapped by a male suspect and sexually assaulted in a vehicle in the 1400 block of Kapiolani Boulevard at about 7:35 p.m. She managed to escape at 7:50 p.m.

The victim and suspect are strangers.

Police said there are no arrests at this time.