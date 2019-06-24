Woman escapes from man who assaulted her in Ala Moana area, police say

Honolulu police launched a kidnapping and third-degree sex assault investigation that occurred in the Ala Moana area Sunday night.
Police said a woman reported being kidnapped by a male suspect and sexually assaulted in a vehicle in the 1400 block of Kapiolani Boulevard at about 7:35 p.m. She managed to escape at 7:50 p.m.
The victim and suspect are strangers.
Police said there are no arrests at this time.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.