Editorial: Airports need a new authority

Amid a steady climb in tourist arrivals, United Airlines, the dominant carrier flying to Hawaii, last year announced plans to invest $200 million to upgrade airports here through the next several years. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.