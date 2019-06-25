A&B to provide free shuttle, parking, for Kailua 4th of July fireworks

Alexander & Baldwin announced today that it will continue providing complimentary shuttle service for the annual Kailua July 4th Fireworks and Twilight Air Show.
A&B, which owns 90% of the retail buildings in Kailua, is offering $16,000 in support of the annual event, including the free shuttle service from Kailua Town to the event at Kailua Beach. Attendees may park free of charge at any of A&B’s retail locations in Kailua Town.
The shuttle will run from the Kailua Town Parking Garage to Kailua Beach Center starting at 3:30 p.m. on the 4th of July, and run about every 20 to 30 minutes. The last pickup before the fireworks begin will be at 7:20 p.m. The last return trip to Kailua Town will be at 10:20 p.m.
More than 1,000 people are expected to ride the shuttle every year, according to A&B. More information is available at kailuafireworks.net.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.