A&B to provide free shuttle, parking, for Kailua 4th of July fireworks

Alexander & Baldwin announced today that it will continue providing complimentary shuttle service for the annual Kailua July 4th Fireworks and Twilight Air Show.

A&B, which owns 90% of the retail buildings in Kailua, is offering $16,000 in support of the annual event, including the free shuttle service from Kailua Town to the event at Kailua Beach. Attendees may park free of charge at any of A&B’s retail locations in Kailua Town.

The shuttle will run from the Kailua Town Parking Garage to Kailua Beach Center starting at 3:30 p.m. on the 4th of July, and run about every 20 to 30 minutes. The last pickup before the fireworks begin will be at 7:20 p.m. The last return trip to Kailua Town will be at 10:20 p.m.

More than 1,000 people are expected to ride the shuttle every year, according to A&B. More information is available at kailuafireworks.net.