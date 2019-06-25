Crews repairing broken water main in Pearl City

The Board of Water Supply is repairing a broken 12-inch water main at the intersection of Hoolaulea Street and Hoolele Street in Pearl City today.

About 20 customers are without water service. A water wagon is available at 2082 Hoolaulea Street to provide customers with water.

The ewa-bound lane of Hoolaulea is closed between Hoomoana and Hoolele. Motorists are advised to take alternate routes.