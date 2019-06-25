First tropical depression of 2019 hurricane season forms in Eastern Pacific

The first tropical depression of the 2019 hurricane season has formed off Mexico in the Eastern Pacific, far from Hawaii, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said today.

Tropical Depression One-E was 280 miles south-southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico as of 11 a.m. (Hawaii time), with maximum sustained winds of 30 mph.

Forecasters expect the storm to strengthen to a weak tropical storm, with 45 mph winds, by Wednesday as it heads west, before weakening back to a tropical depression and dissipating by the end of the week.

Hurricane season begins on May 15 in the Eastern Pacific and on June 1 in the Central Pacific, ending on Nov. 30. in both regions.