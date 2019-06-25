Hawaii County fire inspectors probe blaze that torched 6 vehicles in tow yard

Hawaii County Fire Department inspectors are investigating a multi-vehicle fire that broke out at a Hilo tow company Monday night.
Firefighters responded to the blaze at Ken’s Towing on Kukila Street shortly after 9 p.m. When they arrived, they found six vehicles on fire.
Fire crews brought the fire under control at about 9:25 p.m. and extinguished it at 9:35 p.m.
Damage to the vehicles was estimated at $18,000.
