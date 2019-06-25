Woman arrested for allegedly shooting Hilo man found on front lawn

Hawaii County police arrested a 43-year-old Hilo woman suspected of shooting a 36-year-old Hilo man, who was found lying on the front lawn of a home in Hilo.
Police responded to a disturbance at 1 a.m. today on the 100 block of Kauhane Avenue.
Hawaii Fire Department medics treated the man, who had a gunshot wound to his torso, and transported him to the Hilo Medical Center in serious condition, police said.
Police arrested the woman at about 3:40 a.m. on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder and remains in custody, while detectives continue to investigate.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Detective Kelly Moniz at 961-2385 or kelly.moniz@hawaiicounty.gov
Anonymous tips may be made to CrimeStoppers at 961-8300. Or text TIP HawaiiPD followed by your message to 888777.
