Editorial: Skydiving tragedy begs policy review

The circumstances were different, but Oahu’s two most recent fatal aircraft incidents both underscore a common concern, now more pressing than ever, about safety precautions that are in effect for Hawaii adventure-seekers. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.