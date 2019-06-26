Kauai emergency crews suspend 3-day search for missing Ohio swimmer

Emergency crews have suspended their search for a missing swimmer off Kauai’s eastside in Wailua today, following a three-day search.

Vladimir Sukhoparov, 58, was reported missing at Kauai Beach Drive on Sunday at about 3:10 p.m.

Firefighters located the man’s personal items close to shore on a beach fronting the Kauai Beach Resort.

They spent three days searching the area with the assistance of lifeguards, police and the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Kauai Beach Resort and Spa and volunteers with Life’s Bridges – a grief counseling service – assisted with Sukhoparov’s family, police said.

Anyone with information about Sukhoparov should call the Kauai Police Department at 808-241-1711.