Minnesotan killed in Mokuleia plane crash was on last day of vacation

Nikolas Glebov, a 28-year-old from St. Paul, Minn., lost his life on his last day of vacation in Hawaii before returning to his research ship in Alaska.

His family and friends, who called him “Nick” or “Kolya,” remember him as someone who appreciated the beauty of life, and was curious and adventurous and reminded others to follow suit.

“He was most at peace in nature-exploring the unknown, exploring every facet of life. There are countless examples of his curiosity- from his long distance ventures on his bicycle, to him serving 4 years in the air force, and joining a federal research ship in Alaska,” his family said in a statement provided by the Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii. “His sister, Diana says she is grateful that he taught her, and those around him: to stay curious in life.”

Glebov was in Hawaii on a one-month break from serving on the Oscar Dyson, a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) fisheries survey vessel homeported in Kodiak, Alaska. He was at sea most of the year and kept a post office box at a buy port in Oregon, where he would check his mail.

“We were deeply saddened to learn that one of our shipmates, Nikolas Glebov, was among those lost in the tragic skydiving aircraft accident in Hawaii. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and all who served with him,” said David Hall, NOAA spokesman.

Glebov’s family said they could tell from his stories that he was at peace in Hawaii, where he was having the adventure of a lifetime.

“Weeks earlier, he mentioned to his mother several things he might do while in Hawaii. His mother asked him not to go skydiving on little planes, but he had his dream. He said to her, ‘I am not on a vacation in Hawaii, I am on an exploration of Hawaii,’” the family said.

On his last day in Hawaii before he was due to return back to Alaska, he decided to board the ill-fated skydiving plane, which crashed Friday shortly after takeoff at Dillingham Airfield in Mokuleia killing all 11 aboard.

“He always wanted to be a pilot, and planned to pursue this after his job in Alaska,” the family said.

He is survived by his mother Lana Mostad, and his sister, Diana Glebova . He also has extended family that are praying for him in Ukraine.