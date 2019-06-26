Unsettled weather to continue, rainfall sets record for wettest June day in Honolulu

The unsettled weather is expected to continue over Kauai County and Oahu through tonight, according to weather officials, bringing heavy rain at times, and a chance of thunderstorms.

A flash flood watch for Niihau, Kauai and Oahu is in effect through this afternoon.

Forecasters from the National Weather Service said a complex area of low pressure northwest of the isles will continue to draw abundant moisture over Oahu and Kauai County while also providing instability, bringing periods of rain and a chance of thunderstorms. The additional heavy rain could lead to flash flooding.

Some areas of Maui County may get some wet weather today, as well. The Big Island will remain mostly dry.

As the low moves away Thursday and Friday, drier conditions will move in from the east, and a somewhat less humid, more seasonable tradewind weather pattern will prevail over most areas by the weekend. Trades will likely be lighter than the summertime average, however, as the trough of low pressure lingers.

Record rainfall of 4.2 inches, meanwhile, was recorded in Honolulu on Tuesday, breaking the old record of 0.14 inches set in 1994. Additionally, the NWS said this marks the wettest June day on record in Honolulu.

Tuesday’s single-day rainfall total was also one of the top 25 wettest days on record at Honolulu. It holds the distinction among days on the top 25 list that in that it did not occur during the typical wet season from October through April.