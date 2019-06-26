Letter: Tax reasoning behind REITs support is flawed

Developer Stanford Carr contradicts himself in opposing Senate Bill 301, which would apply Hawaii’s corporate tax to corporations known as real estate investment trusts (REITs), which are now exempt from the tax (“Double taxing REITs sends wrong message about Hawaii,” Island Voices, Star-Advertiser, June 20). Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.