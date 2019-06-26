 Letter: Tax reasoning behind REITs support is flawed
Letter: Tax reasoning behind REITs support is flawed

Developer Stanford Carr contradicts himself in opposing Senate Bill 301, which would apply Hawaii’s corporate tax to corporations known as real estate investment trusts (REITs), which are now exempt from the tax (“Double taxing REITs sends wrong message about Hawaii,” Island Voices, Star-Advertiser, June 20). Read more

