Kauai under flood advisory as heavy rain moves through the southwest

A flood advisory has been issued for Kauai until 11:45 p.m.

At about 8:40 p.m., radar indicated a large band of heavy rain moving through the southwestern slopes of Kauai. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour, the National Weather Service reported tonight.

Heavy rain showers are expected to spread across Kauai through the evening hours.

The flash flood watch also remains for Kauai and Niihau through Friday afternoon.

“Low pressure northwest of the islands will maintain an unstable and very moist air mass over Kauai and Niihau, leading to periods of heavy showers and thunderstorms into Friday,” weather officials said.