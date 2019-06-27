1 dead, 4 injured when speeding car crashes on Big Isle highway

A passenger in a sedan was killed and four other females injured in a single-vehicle crash when the speeding car ran off the road and overturned in Hamakua early today.

The passenger’s age and positive identification are pending.

The deadly crash occurred at about midnight on Highway 19 near the 48-mile marker near the Boy Scout Camp around midnight.

Police said a 2002 Chevy Malibu occupied by five females was traveling in the Hilo-bound direction on the highway at “a high rate of speed” when it overtook another vehicle at a bend in the road and in a no-passing zone.

The occupants were heading home from Waimea town after they finished work, according to police.

As an oncoming vehicle approached, the Malibu, operated by an 18-year-old woman swerved back into the Hilo-bound lane. Police said the driver lost control of the vehicle. The sedan ran off the road, went airborne, crashed and overturned.

Two passengers were thrown from the sedan at the time of the crash. One died and the other was medevaced in critical condition to a hospital on Oahu. Police said they were not wearing seat belts. The other three occupants were also injured and taken to a hospital, but there conditions were not released.

Speed was a factor in the crash, but police said alcohol or drugs were not involved.

Police shut down the highway for four hours to investigate.

This is the 13th traffic-related fatality compared with 15 at the same time last year.

Police have opened a negligent homicide and negligent injury investigation against the driver.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call officer Blayne Matsui at 961-2339.