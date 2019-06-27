Police search for hit-and-run suspect in Kapahulu

Honolulu police are investigating a hit-and-run in Kapahulu where a 59-year-old man sustained serious injuries.

Police said the pedestrian was standing in the middle of a westbound lane on Kapahulu Avenue at about 12:44 p.m. Wednesday when a white sport utility vehicle traveling west on the roadway stopped and attempted to drive around the pedestrian.

The SUV allegedly clipped the pedestrian and the man fell to the ground, hitting his head on the pavement.

Police said the vehicle fled the scene. The pedestrian was taken in serious condition to The Queen’s Medical Center.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division at 723-3413.