Police find Pahoa man sleeping inside stolen car

Hawaii County police arrested early this morning a 34-year-old Pahoa man found passed out inside a stolen car in Nanawale.
A concerned citizen flagged down at 5:15 a.m. an officer on patrol to report a suspicious white car parked with a man asleep in the driver’s seat on Lehua Road, police said in a news release.
Police said the officers ran a check on the Mazda Protege and found it was reported stolen June 22 from a Hilo business parking lot.
The driver of the stolen car had evaded police in Keaukaha.
Police arrested the man on suspicion of auto theft and on an outstanding $1,000 warrant.
He was also wanted on suspicion of abuse of a family or household member that allegedly occurred Wednesday.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Grant Todd at 961-2381 or email him at Grant.Todd@hawaiicounty.gov.
Anonymous calls may be made to CrimeStoppers at 961-8300.
