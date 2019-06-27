Police find Pahoa man sleeping inside stolen car

Hawaii County police arrested early this morning a 34-year-old Pahoa man found passed out inside a stolen car in Nanawale.

A concerned citizen flagged down at 5:15 a.m. an officer on patrol to report a suspicious white car parked with a man asleep in the driver’s seat on Lehua Road, police said in a news release.

Police said the officers ran a check on the Mazda Protege and found it was reported stolen June 22 from a Hilo business parking lot.

The driver of the stolen car had evaded police in Keaukaha.

Police arrested the man on suspicion of auto theft and on an outstanding $1,000 warrant.

He was also wanted on suspicion of abuse of a family or household member that allegedly occurred Wednesday.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Grant Todd at 961-2381 or email him at Grant.Todd@hawaiicounty.gov.

Anonymous calls may be made to CrimeStoppers at 961-8300.