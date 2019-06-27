Parental Guidance: ‘Annabelle Comes Home’

“ANNABELLE COMES HOME”

>> Rated: R for horror violence and terror.

>> What it’s about: The third “Annabelle” film features the scary doll breaking out of the Warren’s room of cursed and haunted objects and wreaking havoc on their daughter, Judy. What makes “Annabelle Comes Home” rise above its well-trod narrative are the actresses and filmmaker Gary Dauberman’s sensitive attention to each of them.

>> The kid attractor factor: Teens will be into the throwback ’70s horror, familiarity with the characters.

>> Good lessons/bad lessons: Don’t go meddling where you shouldn’t meddle.

>> Violence: Some extreme images of bloody gore, violence, ghosts, ghouls, spooks, etc.

>> Language: None.

>> Sexuality: None.

>> Drugs: None.

>> Parents advisory: Could be scarier. OK for teens but too intense for children.