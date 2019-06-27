 In debate, Gabbard again keys on anti-war message
  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:11 p.m.

U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard again issued her dire warning of a new war looming in the Middle East during her first national prime-time debate with nine of the other Democratic presidential candidates on Wednesday, and her campaign issued a bulletin criticizing the format of the forum even before it was over. Read more

