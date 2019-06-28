University of Hawaii athletics rise in latest Learfield Directors Cup standings

Thanks to top-five finishes by men’s volleyball, beach volleyball and water polo, the University of Hawaii finished 68th among Division I athletic programs in the 2018-‘19 Learfield Directors Cup standings announced today.

The competition measures a department’s success across NCAA competition in 19 teams of women’s and men’s athletics. UH had 335 points.

Stanford (1,567), Michigan (1,272) and Florida (1,156) were the top finishers among the 223 schools.

It was UH’s highest finish in at least five years. UH was 100th in 2017-‘18.

This year men’s volleyball was the NCAA runner-up to Long Beach State while beach volleyball finished third and water polo fifth.