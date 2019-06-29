 Auditor says BLNR left $1.6M in leases uncollected
Hawaii News

Auditor says BLNR left $1.6M in leases uncollected

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The state auditor issued a critical report saying the state Board of Land and Natural Resources failed to collect a potential $1.6 million from revenue-generating leases. Read more

