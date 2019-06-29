 Student’s parents sue over abuse at Kroc Keiki Learning Center
Student’s parents sue over abuse at Kroc Keiki Learning Center

  By Nelson Daranciang
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A preschool teacher at the Kroc Keiki Learning Center was fired last year for lifting up and yelling into the ears of children in her class, according to a lawsuit filed by the parents of one of the students. Read more

