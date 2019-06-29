Student’s parents sue over abuse at Kroc Keiki Learning Center

A preschool teacher at the Kroc Keiki Learning Center was fired last year for lifting up and yelling into the ears of children in her class, according to a lawsuit filed by the parents of one of the students. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.