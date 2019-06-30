Tropical Storm Barbara in East Pacific expected to strengthen into hurricane

The second named tropical cyclone of the 2019 hurricane season has formed in the East Pacific and it’s expected to grow into a hurricane later this week as it approaches the Central Pacific.

Tropical Storm Barbara, with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph, was about 840 miles south of the southern tip of Baja California and moving west at 18 mph as of late this morning, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

The first named storm of this season, Tropical Storm Alvin, dissipated as expected Saturday.

Barbara was forecast to move west-northwest and grow to hurricane strength by Tuesday, according to the hurricane center.

Forecasters said that Barbara could become a major hurricane later this week. But after three days, the forecast track “takes the center over decreasing water temperatures and into renewed shear, which should cause some weakening.

“How much weakening, though, is going to be tied to how far over the colder water the cyclone moves, with a more northerly track resulting in a weaker storm then currently forecast.”

By Friday, Barbara is currently forecast to have maximum sustained winds of 90 mph as it moves closer to the Central Pacific.

Tropical storm-force winds of at least 39 mph extended up to 90 miles from Barbara’s center this morning.