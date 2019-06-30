Vehicle fire closes H-3 to Kaneohe

The Kaneohe-bound lanes of the H-3 Freeway are closed due to a vehicle fire prior to the Harano tunnel, according to the Honolulu Police Department.
Traffic is being re-routed at the Moanalua exit. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.
