 Hawaii inmate data tracking system review costs near $1.4M, takes 4 years
  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:17 p.m.

Hawaii’s Department of Public Safety hired a company to review its inmate data tracking system and recommend a replacement. Four years and $1.37 million later, the old system is still being used. Read more

