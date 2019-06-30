Kauai Folk Festival to debut in September

Back in the late 1800s, King David Kalakaua supported, sponsored and exported Hawaiian musicians to create connections between traditional Hawaiian music and music from other parts of the world. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.