Kula man dies after jump from Maui waterfall

A 38-year-old Kula man died today after reportedly jumping over a waterfall in Haiku, the second death in four days at Twin Falls, the Maui Fire Department said.

MFD reported that at about 11:17 a.m. fire personnel responded to a man, who jumped over the falls and struck his head on his way down into the lower pool at Twin Falls, located at 10200 Hana Highway.

Fire crews discovered the man on the edge of the pool, with bystanders assisting. The bystanders, who were medically trained, were performing CPR.

He was unconscious, not breathing and had no pulse.

MFD’s Air 1 also responded, but could not assist because of the thick canopy of trees in the area.

Firefighters provided medical care at the scnee, managed to get a pulse, and transported him to the ambulance.

They also assisted with medical care, including CPR when the man’s heart stopped again, en route to Maui Memorial Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The fire department reported that the man received severe facial and neck trauma.