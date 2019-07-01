Pedestrian fatally struck by alleged drunk driver in Big Isle parking lot

A 53-year-old pedestrian was killed after being struck by an alleged drunk driver in the parking lot of the Parker Ranch Shopping Center in Kamuela, police said.

The pedestrian has been identified as Clinton Leimamo Pawai of Kamuela. An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

Police said a 34-year-old man, also from Kamuela, was operating a white 2007 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck when he struck a pedestrian later identified as Pawai in the parking lot at about 7:25 p.m.

He was taken to North Hawaii Community Hospital where was pronounced dead shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

The pickup truck driver did not sustain any injuries. Police arrested him on suspicion of operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant. He was released pending further investigation.

The Hawaii Police Department’s Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has launched a negligent homicide investigation. Anyone with information on the collision is asked to call officer Kimo Keliipaakaua at 326-4646.

Individuals who wish to remain anonymous may call CrimeStoppers at 961-8300.