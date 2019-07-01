 A red flag on gun violence
A red flag on gun violence

Hawaii’s already strict gun-safety regulations just got a little stricter. Gov. David Ige last week signed into law a “red-flag” bill, another line of defense against unpredictable gun violence. Read more

