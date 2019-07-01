[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
Today
No major local sporting events scheduled.
Tuesday
No major local sporting events scheduled.
Pregame.com Line
Major League Baseball
FAVORITE LINE DOG LINE
Today
American League
At Toronto -125 Kansas City +115
At Tampa Bay off Baltimore off
At Texas off LA (AL) off
National League
Chicago -114 At Pittsburgh +104
At Cincinnati -105 Milwaukee -105
At San Diego -162 San Francisco +152
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.