Authorities seek missing WCCC furlough inmate

The Sheriff Division and police are looking for a 52-year-old extended furlough inmate who failed to return this morning for a scheduled check-in at the Women’s Community Correctional Center.

Inmate Alezandra Paclib, who currently lives at YWCA Fernhurst extended furlough residential home and works outside the prison, was scheduled to return on time.

Paclib is a participant of an extended furlough program, who lives and works outside the prison.

She is serving time for first-degree burglary.

Paclib is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 168 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She is expected to be charged with second-degree escape.

Her next parole hearing is scheduled for August.

Anyone who spots her is urged to call 911 or Sheriff Dispatch at 586-1352.