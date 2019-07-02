Big Island crash victim died of medical condition, autopsy says

Hawaii County police identified today a 70-year-old man who died after a single-vehicle crash on May 5 in Kailua-Kona near the airport as Michael A. McCormick of Hawaiian Ocean View Estates.

An autopsy determined that McCormick died of cardiac arrest, so police will not count his death as part of the yearly total of traffic fatalities.

Police responded to a 9:20 a.m. call of a red 2010 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck driven by a 70-year-old man was heading toward Kawaihae when it crossed the merge lane on the mauka side of the Queen Kaahumanu Highway.

The truck continued to travel on the rock shoulder/embankment and came to rest on the highway’s right Kawaihae-bound lane.

McCormick was taken to the Kona Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:18 p.m.