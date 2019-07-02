Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office identifies 2 more victims in Mokuleia plane crash

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office today released the names today of two of the 11 people killed in the June 21 skydiving plane crash at Dillingham Airfield in Mokuleia.

The medical examiner’s office identified the two men as James Lisenbee, 48, of Hawaii and Jerome Renck, 42, of Hawaii.

The medical examiner’s office previously identified the nine other crash victims:

>> Larry Lemaster, 50, of Hawaii;

>> Casey Williamson, 29, of Hawaii;

>> Joshua Drablos, 27, U.S. military member of Virginia stationed in Hawaii;

>> Nikolas Glebov, 28, of St. Paul, Minn;

>> Daniel Herndon, 35 of Hawaii;

>> Michael Martin, 32, of Hawaii,

>> Jordan Tehero, 23, of Hawaii;

>> Ashley Weikel, 26, of Colorado Springs, Colo.;

>> Bryan Weikel, 27, of Colorado Springs, Colo.

Lisenbee, Lemaster, Williamson and Renck, described as the pilot, worked for Oahu Parachute Center, according to family and friends.

The twin-engine Beechcraft King Air 65-A90 plane crashed shortly after takeoff at Dillingham Airfield on June 21.

Investigators of the National Transportation Safety Board described the crash as the deadliest civilian aircraft accident in the U.S. since a 2011 Reno Air show crash that killed the pilot and 10 spectators.

The investigation of the June 21 crash is ongoing. It is expected to take 18 to 24 months to determine probable cause.