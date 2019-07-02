Police catch suspects at scene of home burglary in Manoa

Police arrested two men after they allegedly burglarized a home in Manoa.
Police said a 66-year-old man reported two suspects, ages 35 and 49, entered the residence on Paty Drive at about 4:05 p.m. Monday and removed property from the home.
Police responded and arrested the suspects at the scene on suspicion of first-degree burglary.
The 49-year-old man also arrested on suspicion of promoting a dangerous drug in the third degree.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.