Police catch suspects at scene of home burglary in Manoa

Police arrested two men after they allegedly burglarized a home in Manoa.

Police said a 66-year-old man reported two suspects, ages 35 and 49, entered the residence on Paty Drive at about 4:05 p.m. Monday and removed property from the home.

Police responded and arrested the suspects at the scene on suspicion of first-degree burglary.

The 49-year-old man also arrested on suspicion of promoting a dangerous drug in the third degree.