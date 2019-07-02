Police search for suspect in Waianae robbery

Honolulu police are investigating a robbery that occurred in the Waianae area Monday.
Police said a male suspect described to be in his 20s entered a financial institution at about 2:40 p.m. and used physical force against a 21-year-old male employee.
He fled with an unknown amount of cash.
Police said the suspect remains at-large. A description of the suspect was not immediately available.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.