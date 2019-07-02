Powerful Hurricane Barbara heading toward Central Pacific but expected to weaken





Hurricane Barbara continued to churn in the eastern Pacific, far from Hawaii, as a powerful Category 4 storm today, but forecasters expect a weakening trend to begin Wednesday.

At 11 a.m. in Hawaii, Barbara had maximum sustained winds of 140 mph and was 1,110 miles southwest of the southern tip of Baja California and about 2,155 miles southeast of Hilo, moving west-northwest at 13 mph, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said.

The weakened storm is expected to cross into the Central Pacific, still hundreds of miles east of Hawaii, by the weekend.

“Some additional strengthening is possible through tonight,” forecasters said. “Barbara should begin a slow weakening trend on Wednesday, with the weakening accelerating after 48 hours. By the time Barbara reaches the Central Pacific, it is likely to be a tropical storm or even a remnant low.”

Hurricane-force winds extend up to 35 miles from the center and tropical storm-force winds of more than 39 mph extend up to 185 miles, they said.

Although it is too early to predict the exact impact of Barbara on Hawaii’s weather next week, forecasters say it is likely to send high surf to the islands and the possibility of rain.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu said a swell from Barbara “may arrive along east-facing shores of the Big Island, and possibly Maui, starting Saturday morning” but added that it is too early to know the exact height of this swell at this time.