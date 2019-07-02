South swell, king tides expected through Wednesday

A high surf advisory for southern shores of all islands is in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The National Weather Service said waves from 5 to 8 feet are expected along the south-facing shores of Kauai and Oahu, and 6 to 10 feet along the south shores of Maui County and the Big Island.
“Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous,” forecasters said.
The high surf advisory also comes during so-called king tides, a coastal hazard that is tied to the phases of the moon, especially in winter and summer. The latest episode is expected to bring some of the highest tides of the year through Wednesday.
