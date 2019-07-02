Special Forces sergeant dies in Afghanistan

FORT BRAGG, N.C. >> The U.S. Army says a sergeant has died from noncombat injuries in Afghanistan.

The U.S. Army Special Operations Command issued a statement saying that Sgt. 1st Class Elliott J. Robbins died Sunday in Helmand Province. The 31-year-old was from Ogden, Utah, and was assigned to the 10th Special Forces Group at Fort Carson, Colorado.

The news release provided no more information about the cause of death.

Robbins joined the Army in 2006 and deployed to Iraq the following year with the 101st Airborne Division.

After completing Special Forces qualification, he deployed to Afghanistan in 2017 and this year with Special Operations.

Robbins is survived by his wife and a son, said Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson, who called the sergeant “one of Utah’s finest” in a statement Monday.

“His sacrifice and service will not be forgotten and will be felt by Utahns as we remember the freedoms we enjoy,” Wilson said.

U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney and Utah Gov. Gary Herbert were among other politicians who expressed their gratitude for Robbins’ service and their condolences to his family.