Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.
>> The company Pas de Chocolat was paid nearly $1.3 million over four years to evaluate data needs and recommend a replacement for the Department of Public Safety inmate tracking system. The amount was inaccurate in a story on Page A1 Sunday.
>> U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard talked to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Sunday after a speech to the U.S. Conference of Mayors, saying that the 2018 false missile alert motivated her to run for president. A story on Page B1 Monday incorrectly reported she made the statement during her speech.
>> A date for the 99th Miss America Pageant has not been announced. Information in a story Sunday on Page D3 about Miss Hawaii Nicole “Nikki” Holbrook was inaccurate.
>> Punahou School has had students of Hawaiian ancestry since the 1800s. A story on Page B2 Sunday incorrectly reported that Jim Scott’s father was one of the first Native Hawaiians to attend Punahou.
>> Act 87 makes it a misdemeanor offense punishable by up to a year in jail for anyone other than a state or county agency to buy or sell a parking placard for disabled persons. Fraudulent manufacture of a disabled parking placard was a misdemeanor before Act 87 took effect. Information in a story on Page A1 Monday was inaccurate.
