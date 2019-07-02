Letter: Public Safety wastes money on consultants

I know I’m not alone when I feel enraged while reading the well-written Pas de Chocolat expose and its $1.37 million Department of Public Safety contract (“No quick fix,” Star-Advertiser, June 30). Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.