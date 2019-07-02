 By the Glass: Explore another shade of pinot
By the Glass | Crave

By the Glass: Explore another shade of pinot

  • By Chuck Furuya, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 4:35 p.m.

Wines based on the pinot noir grape are among the most popular in today’s wine world. But here’s a curve ball in your search for what is good in wine: Think about pinot in connection with white wines. Read more

Previous Story
Chef Lillian Cumic is a (vegan) cheeze whiz

Scroll Up